sumyeg Green Fabric Upholstered Recliner Rocking Chair With Cushion(Metal-Beech Wood Legs)
Relax in style with this ergonomically designed rocking chair. Features high-quality materials, the ergonomic design helps you stay cozy during long-time relaxation. Combining with richly padded cushion, soft backrest and armrest, this rocking chair provides ultimate comfort in impeccable style. This stylish rocking can surely satisfy your daily relaxation needs and it is perfect for taking a nap or reading books. Color: Green.