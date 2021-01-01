From sumyeg
sumyeg Grey Fabric Upholstered Recliner Rocking Chair Cushion Arm Chair Leisure Chair with Metal-Beech Wood Leg
Advertisement
Relax in style with this ergonomically designed rocking chair. Features high-quality materials, the ergonomic design helps you stay cozy during long-time relaxation. Combining with richly padded cushion, soft backrest and armrest, this rocking chair provides ultimate comfort in impeccable style. This stylish rocking can surely satisfy your daily relaxation needs and it is perfect for taking a nap or reading books. Color: Grey.