Fabric Swirl Turquoise - Spritz

Any present can get an extra bit of panache when you top it off with the Turquoise Fabric Bow from Spritz™. This turquoise bow has a shiny finish that instantly adds some shimmer to your gift while also giving it a pretty pop of color. With its large size, this shiny gift bow is sure to make your present stand out, and the ribbons of the bow come pre-curled for extra flair without extra prep on your part. Whether you're topping off a gift for a wedding, birthday, anniversary or just because, this bow ensures your gift has beautiful presentation. Pattern: Solid.