Fabric Storage Bins With Handles (set Of 4)

Crafted with durable materials, ensures the storage bin place in your home for a long time. The styling of the piece matches numerous decor styles, allowing you to continue using the storage bin when you update your furnishings and your home's decorative accent pieces. From media accessories to books and magazines, this piece stores item so that you can declutter your living area, and enjoy lounging in style. Made with thick and strong materials, its durable construction ensures the storage bin place in your home for a long time. The solid color fabric lends classic beauty while standing up to regular use in your home.FeaturesHigh Quality:Made of high quality linen fabrics eco-friendly, fabrics durable material, and it doesn't have any odor.Fashionable Bins:Designed to match interior decor and style in any room in the home or office. Enjoy the relaxing ambiance of the soft gray and natural black neutral color scheme.Space Saving:Sturdy side design makes these bins collapsible which will take full advantage of your closet shelf, and also can be folded flat to save space when not in use.Larger Dimension:In year 2021’s new inventory,we have increased the storage container dimension to 11.0”x 11.0”x 11.0”,which can allow you to hold much more stuff such as clothes,toys,magazines,books and anything else,it is very convenient and practical.Don’t WORRY WARRANTY:The organizer bins are 3 times longer life-span than cheap bins. 1 year warranty is offered. Just click shop name to reach seller for any problem ,and we will offer better solution.Weight and DimensionOver all dimension: 11.0(W)”x 11.0(D)”x 11.0(H)”Over all Product Weights: 3.8LBS