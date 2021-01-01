The stylish steel 2-tier canopy gazebo tent by out sunny will turn your yard into a sophisticated and functional focal point with the stylish appearance and considerate design. The weather-resistant vented canopy of this gazebo provides superior protection against the elements. The removable zippered curtains provide versatility by allowing you to detach and remove the curtains to create an open and airy environment or secure the curtains closed to protect against pesky insects. The solid steel construction with powder-coated steel frame will ensure that you can enjoy this cozy space for years to come. You and your guests are free to relax and rest under the cool shaded canopy cover. Life is meant to be enjoyed outdoors. CASAINC Gray Fabric Square Semi- Gazebo (Exterior: 9.8-ft x 13.1-ft) | ZY-840-0020-000-001