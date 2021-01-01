From benjara
Benjara Fabric Sofa with 2 Throw Pillows and Metal Round Tapered Legs, Green
Contains one Sofa with 2 Matching Throw Pillows only Upholstered in a blend of polyester and velvet Reversible back cushions with padded seat.High resiliency foam cushions Track style armrests.Piped stitching and tufted details.Metal round tapered legs.Floor protectors inhibit abrasion Overall Dimensions:-82 Inches In Length x 36 Inches In Width x 36 Inches In Height.Seat Height:17 inches; Seat Depth: 21 inches