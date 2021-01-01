Fabric Small Vanity Stool For Bedroom Living Room

Features:EASY TO ASSEMBLE: the wooden bench is extraordinary easy to assemble.CHIC FRENCH DESIGN:the special white brushed cylindrical wood legs make this vanity stool classic and elegant.COMFORTABLE SEATING: an ideal living room wooden bench. The highly resilient memory foam padding ensures you a comfortable sitting experienceSTURDY & SUPERIOR QUALITY: the retro fabric bedroom bench is wrapped in a high quality linen fabric and supported by four solid wood legs.Product Type: Vanity stoolNumber of Stools: 1Color: WhiteFrame Material: Solid WoodFrame Material Details: Frame Metal Finish Application: Frame Manufactured Wood Type: Frame Wood Species: Upholstered: YesTufted: NoUpholstery Color: Upholstery Material: Legal Documentation: Upholstery Fabric Quality (EU ONLY): Upholstery Material Details: foam，fabric Additional Material Features (EU ONLY): Seat Material: Solid + Manufactured Wood;Solid WoodSeat Material Details: Seat Manufactured Wood Type: Seat Wood Species: Seat Color: Pattern: Solid ColorOutdoor Use: NoWater Resistant: NoStorage Space Included: NoNailhead Trim: YesBase Type: LegsWith Back: NoSuitable as Table: NoAdjustable Height : NoFolding: NoStackable: NoSwivel: NoWeight Capacity: 200Purposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseDS Primary Product Style: Country / FarmhouseMain Wood Joinery Method: Kiln-Dried Wood: NoSpefications:General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoComposite Wood Product (CWP): NoCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Chemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: ANSI/BIFMA X5.4 Lounge & Public Seating: NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: CSA Certified: NoCAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: NoLacey Act Compliant: NoCPSIA Compliant: NoBetter Cotton Initiative: NoBetter Cotton Initiative Member: Better Cotton Initiative Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoResponsible Source - Textiles Certified: Bluesign Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: CPG Compliant: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: NoEU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: EcoLogo Certified: GreenSeal Certified: Oeko-Tex Certified: NoOeko-Tex Eco Passport: Oeko-Tex Leather Standard: Oeko-Tex Made in Green: Oeko-Tex STeP: OEKO-TEX Standard 100 Certified: Oeko-Tex Certification Number: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: NoIndoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: AZO Free: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: Organic: NoFarm Verified Organic: Organic (Soil Association) Certified: Organic Content Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: GOTS 5.0 (Global Organic Textile Standard) Compliant: Grade of GOTS Certification: GOTS License Number: GOTS License Expiry Date: USDA Organic/ NOP Certified: USDA/NOP Certificate Number: USDA/NOP License Expiry Date: Responsibly Sourced Down / Wool Certified: NoDown Pass Certified: Responsible Down Standard Certified: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: NoGREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: NoFSC Certified: Reclaimed Wood: SFI Certified: ITTO Compliant: PEFC Certified: Recycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Global Recycled Standard (Tex