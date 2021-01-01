FurnitureR Fabric + Foam Upholstery Medieval living room Side Chair Wood legs Yellow Parsons Chair (Set of 4)

Luxurious velvet fabric covers the chair to maintain ventilation and ventilation. Keep warm in winter and not dry in summer. It has a good and soft touch, which makes it impossible to put it away. Perfect stitching prevents the chair from slipping due to accurate and neat sewing. This lounge chair is ideal for studios, dining kitchens, dining rooms, living rooms, lounge areas, bars, cafes, etc. The ergonomic backrest is very suitable for the body and provides a comfortable feeling. Leg thickened metal tube, large carrying capacity, strong and durable, and environmental protection. Color: Yellow.