Fabric Ergonomic High Back Racer Style PC Gaming Chair, Black

LONG DESCRIPTION : The Techni Sport TS-F44 Fabric Ergonomic Office High Back Computer Racing Gaming Chair will put the pedal to the metal on productivity in any office or game room. Unlike regular office chairs, it gives an eye catching racer style appearance and modern look to spruce up any environment. The cool resemblance of a sport's car interior ,will let your imagination "race" as you recline and swivel in superb comfort for gaming or work sessions lasting 8 hours or more. This ultimate computer gaming chair is made with synthetic TechniFlex fabric and features a height adjustable memory foam seat, reclining back mechanism up to 150 degrees, tilt & tension mechanism control, ergonomic and adjustable headrest and lumbar support cushions, height adjustable and swivel armrests, and a durable nylon base with non-marking 2" casters. Seat adjusts from 17" to 20.5" high. 3% of sales go toward causes that fight against Alzheimer's Disease. Weight Capacity: 250Lbs. Color: Black