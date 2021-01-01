Fabric Cushion Snow White - Riverstone Furniture Collection

Get your party chair accompaniment that's designed to enhance your guests sitting experience. Some wedding parties like the classic look of a Chiavari Chair without a cushion and there are some clients that prefer the look and comfort that a chair cushion will add. Event coordinators also love the ability to customize the look of the chairs through the use of cushions. The hook and loop fastener straps easily attach to the chair frame and offer quick removal when no longer needed. The soft cushion adds nice comfort to your chair. The fabric cover can also be removed for cleaning after an event. Not just for Chiavari chairs, if in need of adding a cushion to your kitchen dining table, select the right size for your chair to enjoy sitting for a little while longer. Color: White. Pattern: Solid.