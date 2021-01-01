From latitude run

Fabric Convertible Folding Futon Sofa Bed Sleeper

$326.99
In stock
Buy at wayfairnorthamerica

Description

Durably crafted with soft fabric and 4 chrome metal legs, this convertible futon sofa fuses comfort and style that will last in your living space for years to come .Contemporary design with tufted back & seat , well-distributed stitching makes it more comfortable. This muti-functional sofa bed makes the household environment of small space living more optional. Suitable for any apartment or studio to improve the comfort of life and work. Color: Gray

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com