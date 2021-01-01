Fabric And PU Office-PC Gaming Chair,Red

Be fully immersed in your virtual experience with this Gaming Chair. Put the fun in functional with this amazing gaming chair for a real gaming experience. Upholstered with rich fabric, it comes with impressive design and features built to emulate an ergonomic race car style seat with lumbar support cushion. Featuring pneumatic height adjustment mechanism, contoured segment padding, 150 degree reclining mechanism, tilt with tension control adjustment, adjustable padded armrest and durable nylon base with non-marking casters to ensure your ultimate comfort. Add a classy touch to your gaming equipment with this outstanding functional masterpiece. This chair supports the weight limit of 250 lbs. and comes with limited warranty.