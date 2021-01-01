From faber-castell
Faber-Castel Graphite Sketching Pencils - 6 Piece Set
Advertisement
Be prepared for everything you need with Faber-Castel Graphite Sketching Pencils. This set contains six shades for drawing, sketching, and hatching. Whether you are a beginner or an experienced artist, this set will provide you with the materials to get the job done! Set Contains: 1 - 2H Graphite Sketching Pencil 1 - HB Graphite Sketching Pencil 1 - B Graphite Sketching Pencil 1 - 2B Graphite Sketching Pencil 1 - 4B Graphite Sketching Pencil 1 - 6B Graphite Sketching Pencil 1 - Sharpener 1 - Eraser