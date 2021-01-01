FABAX Laptop Cooler 15.4 Laptop Cooler Pad Adjustable Mount Stand One Big Fan 200mm Cooler One Composite USB 2.0 Port Plastics (Black) Office.

?Ergonomic design, easy to store flat and non-slip, play games or watch movies at the most comfortable angle, in order to reduce neck and back pain caused by long time use of the notebook. Strong compatibility laptop cooling pad: Designed for gaming and office use, this cooling pad can support Laptops up to 15.4' . Silent high speed 7.8 inch fan does a highly sufficient job of cooling important component at all times, working at only 21db (30db: whisper/15db: threshold of hearing), improving heat transfer for efficient working and smooth game. Plastic laptop fan convenient and reliable to cary. 700 RPM USB Powered 200mm fan, Reduces overall temperature of your notebook to improve performance.