fab_51869_Ambesonne Shark Fabric By The Yard, Scary Predators Of The Seas Blue Fishes With Fins And Sharp Teeth Marine Cartoon, Decorative Fabric For

Makeover and renew your home & furniture with this medium weight, waterproof, tight woven, high quality fabric. MEASUREMENTS: Each piece of fabric ordered is: Every qty ordered will be CUT & PACKAGED SEPARATELY as CONTINUOUS fabric each. Perfect for all home accents indoor and outdoor; window treatments (draperies curtains valances swags) duvet covers pillow shams tablecloths kitchen and table linens toss pillows slipcovers upholstery. Ideal for your arts and crafts projects. You can use our holiday themed fabrics for your seasonal decorations and even for family costumes! These unique designs match well with various colors. It’s a quick and luxurious way to refresh and completely change the appearance of your home without a big expense. High resolution pictures bring a 3D like realistic experience to your life. It's not too thin or too thick. Adds real value and depth to your home decor. Will not endanger your health or environment. Only ECO FRIENDLY inks used. No chemicals used, No dye substance harming the health of you or your family. A perfect gift idea for your mom, dad, sister, brother, grandma, wife, husband and all other beloved and a perfect fit for your DIY projects! Colors won't fade thanks to new digital printing methods. The digital images we display have the most accurate color possible, however due to differences in computer monitors, we cannot be responsible for variations in color between the actual product and your screen. Due to manual measurement, please kindly allow 1-2 cm discrepancy. CARE INSTRUCTIONS: Machine wash with cold water; Do not bleach. Tumble dry on low heat. Iron on low/medium heat. Size: 36" W x 58" L