From justice design group
Justice Design Group FAB-9532-CREM-F2 Textile 24" Wide Finials 6 Light Single Tier Drum Chandelier Dark Bronze Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Advertisement
Justice Design Group FAB-9532-CREM-F2 Textile 24" Wide Finials 6 Light Single Tier Drum Chandelier Features:Bulbs not included with this modelUltra secure mounting assembly for quick and easy installationUL Rated for use in damp locationsHousing is constructed of durable metal ensuring years of reliable performanceComes with a 24" fabric shadeRigid stem kit has a 360-degree ball swivel at the canopy (hang-straight)1 Year Limited WarrantyPair of square finials includedDimensions:Height: 9"Width / Diameter: 24"Canopy Height: 0.75"Canopy Diameter: 5"Shade Height: 9"Shade Width / Diameter: 24"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Type: Compact Fluorescent, Incandescent, LEDBulb Shape: A19Number of Bulbs: 6Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60Wattage: 360Voltage: 120vDimmable: NoWire Length: 120" Dark Bronze