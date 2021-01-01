From justice design group
Justice Design Group FAB-9517-LED8-5600 Reveal Single Light 48-1/2" Wide Integrated 3000K LED Drum Chandelier Dark Bronze Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Justice Design Group FAB-9517-LED8-5600 Reveal Single Light 48-1/2" Wide Integrated 3000K LED Drum Chandelier FeaturesConstructed of woven fabric and metalDimmable via incandescent/triac/ELV dimmers (dimmer not included)Cream woven fabric shadeIntegrated 9 watt LED lightingIncludes (1) 6" and (3) 12" downrodsDimmable UL rated for damp locationsDimensionsHeight: 15"Width: 48-1/2"Diameter: 48-1/2"Shade Height: 15"Shade Diameter: 48-1/2"Canopy Height: 3/4"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Integrated cool white LEDNumber of Bulbs: 8Bulbs Included: YesLumens: 5600Watts Per Bulb: 9 wattsWattage: 72 wattsVoltage: 120 voltsColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90CRI Dark Bronze