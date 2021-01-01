From justice design group
Justice Design Group FAB-8815-10-CREM-BKCD-LED1-700 Textile 4" Wide LED Abstract Single Pendant with Black Cord Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting
Justice Design Group FAB-8815-10-CREM-BKCD-LED1-700 Textile 4" Wide LED Abstract Single Pendant with Black Cord Features:Integrated LED module included with this modelUltra secure mounting assembly for quick and easy installationUL Rated for use in damp locationsHousing is constructed of durable metal ensuring years of reliable performanceComes with a 4" cylinder with flat rim fabric shadeDimming is compatible with Incandescent/Triac or ELV dimmers96" of black cord included5 Year Limited WarrantyDimensions:Height: 5.5"Width / Diameter: 4"Canopy Height: 0.75"Canopy Diameter: 5.25"Cord Length: 96"Shade Height: 5.5"Shade Width / Diameter: 4"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Integrated LEDBulb Type: LEDNumber of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 9Wattage: 9LED: YesColor Temperature: 3000KLumens: 700Voltage: 120vDimmable: Yes Brushed Nickel