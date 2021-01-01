From justice design group lighting
Justice Design Group Lighting FAB-8766-10-CREM-MBLK Textile - Dakota 9-Light Chandelier - Cylinder with Flat Rim Shade - Cream, Matte Black
Advertisement
Constructed from Matte Black metal with woven fabric shade Requires nine maximum 60-watt ba-9 Torpedo medium (E26) base bulbs (sold separately) Includes 6' adjustable chain Supplemental mounting support required independent of j-box Suitable for Damp location, Weight: 34.0 Pounds, Manufacturer: Justice Design Group