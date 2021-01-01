From justice design group
Justice Design Group FAB-8443-15-WHTE-LED3-2100 Era 3 Light 24" Wide Integrated 3000K LED Bathroom Vanity Light Dark Bronze Indoor Lighting Bathroom
Advertisement
Justice Design Group FAB-8443-15-WHTE-LED3-2100 Era 3 Light 24" Wide Integrated 3000K LED Bathroom Vanity Light FeaturesConstructed of fabric and metalDimmable via incandescent/triac/ELV dimmers (dimmer not included)Off-white woven fabric shadesIntegrated 9 watt LED lightingReversible mounting UL rated for damp locationsDimensionsHeight: 7-3/4"Width: 24"Extension: 5-1/2"Shade Height: 6-1/2"Shade Diameter: 4"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Integrated cool white LEDNumber of Bulbs: 3Bulbs Included: YesLumens: 2100Watts Per Bulb: 9 wattsWattage: 27 wattsVoltage: 120 voltsColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90CRI Vanity Light Dark Bronze