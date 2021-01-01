From justice design group
Justice Design Group FAB-8433-30-WHTE Textile 24.5" Regency 3 Light Vanity Light Polished Chrome Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Vanity Light
Advertisement
Justice Design Group FAB-8433-30-WHTE Textile 24.5" Regency 3 Light Vanity Light Features:Comes with 6.5" oval fabric shadesHousing is constructed of durable metal material ensuring years of reliable performanceUL rated for use in damp locationsShade made of woven fabric1 year limited warrantyReversible Mounting - May be installed with the glass pointed upward or downwardsDimensions:Width: 24.5"Height: 8"Extension: 5.25"Shade Height: 5.5"Shade Length: 3.5"Shade Width: 6.5"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: B13Number of Bulbs: 3Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60Wattage: 180Voltage: 120vDimmable: No Vanity Light Polished Chrome