Justice Design Group FAB-8100-15-WHTE-LED4-2800 Textile 25" Metropolis 4 Light Shaded LED Chandelier Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Justice Design Group FAB-8100-15-WHTE-LED4-2800 Textile 25" Metropolis 4 Light Shaded LED Chandelier Features:Designed to cast a soft ambient light over a wide areaWoven fabric shadesUL Rated for damp locationsCan be hung by included downrods or chainsIncludes (4) 36w integrated LED(s)1 Year Limited warrantyDimensions:Height: 19.25"Width: 25"Canopy Height: 1"Canopy Width: 5.5"Wire Length: 120"Chain Length: 72"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Integrated LEDNumber of Bulbs: 4Bulb Included: YesBulb Type: LEDWatts Per Bulb: 36Wattage: 144Color Rendering Index (CRI): 80Color Temperature: 3000kVoltage: 120vLumens: 2800 Brushed Nickel