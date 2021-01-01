Schlage FA51-CHP Champagne Single Cylinder Keyed Entry Door Lever Set with Decorative Andover Trim Aged Bronze Leverset Keyed Entry Single Cylinder

Schlage FA51-CHP Champagne Single Cylinder Keyed Entry Door Lever Set with Decorative Andover Trim Keyed Entry (Single Cylinder) Function: Schlage single cylinder keyed entry door lever sets can be locked and unlocked from the exterior with a key, and then locked or unlocked from the inside with an associated turn-button. While primarily used to secure entrances and side doors, it can be used anywhere a little extra security is desired. Product Features: A Lifetime Mechanical and Finish Warranty gives you the peace of mind that this product will be looking good and functioning smoothly for as long as you own it. (Finish warranty does not include Oil Rubbed Bronze because it is a living finish and it is expected to patina over time) Installation is easy, all you need is a screwdriver and a little time. The set is designed to fit standard prep doors and most installations should take just a matter of minutes. BHMA/ANSI Grade 2 certified which indicates excellent performance across a range of residential applications. This product is built from high-quality materials to give you exceptional security. These levers are field reversible allowing this leverset to be used for both right and left handed applications with ease and eliminating any chance of getting a wrong handed product.Specifications:Backset: 2-3/4", 2-3/8", Adjustable 2-3/8" or 2-3/4"Cross Bore: 2-1/8"Edge Bore: 7/8"Door Thickness: 1-1/2", 1-3/4", 1-3/8", 1-5/8"Handing: Left, Right, ReversibleHandle Design: ChampagneTrim Design: AndoverProduct Weight: 1.5 lbsLatch Faceplate: Drive-in, Square Corner, Round CornerCylinder: 5 Pin Schlage CProduct Variations:FA10-CHP: Passage Lever SetFA170-CHP-LH: Left Handed Single Dummy LeverFA170-CHP-RH: Right Handed Single Dummy LeverFA51-CHP (This Model): Keyed Entry Lever Set Single Cylinder Aged Bronze