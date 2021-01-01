Get best-in-class cleaning performance and convenient app-controlled operation with this Polaris F9650IQ 4-Wheel Drive Robotic Pool Cleaner with Wi-Fi. Complete with Wi-Fi and iAquaLink App control, you can conveniently set up cleaning schedules and control the Easy Lift System with access anytime, anywhere from your mobile device. This pool vacuum has a 4-wheel drive design, ready to tackle any pool terrain without getting stuck, with a low-torque watertight swivel to ensure the 70-foot cable doesn't tangle during operation. The dual blade brush scrubs the tile line while the Vortex technology vacuums up debris to keep your pool looking pristine. Know exactly when it's time to empty the robotic pool vacuum with the integrated dirty canister indicator. The included caddy can be assembled in minutes and is the perfect pool cleaner companion for compact storage and easy portability. Stress less about pool maintenance and grab this Polaris F9650IQ 4-Wheel Drive Robotic Pool Cleaner. With Wi-Fi app controls, Vortex vacuum technology, and rugged design, you can kick back and rely on this swimming pool vacuum to keep your pool sparkling. Polaris Polaris F9650IQ Sport 4WD Wi-Fi Robotic Inground Swimming Pool Cleaner with Caddy | 213813