Emser Tile F88COSM-0106CO Cosmopolitan - 1" x 6" Cove Base Corner Floor and Wall Tile - Unpolished Stone Visual Cosmopolitan Steel Flooring Tile Trim

Emser Tile F88COSM-0106CO Cosmopolitan - 1" x 6" Cove Base Corner Floor and Wall Tile - Unpolished Stone Visual Please review Build.com return policy for Flooring and Tile products, certain restrictions may apply on general returns. If flooring arrives damaged or is defective, please call for assistance (800-375-3403)Features:Made from porcelain with an unpolished stone visualMedium shade variation gives the tile a slightly varied appearanceCovered under a 1 year commercial and 1 year residential warrantyInstallation:Designed for walls and floorsThis tile can be installed using groutAble to be used in residential or commercial locationsSpecifications:Width: 6"Length: 1"Thickness: 0.19" Cove Base Cosmopolitan Steel