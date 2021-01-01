Emser Tile F84ALPH1313 Alpha - 13" x 13" Square Floor and Wall Tile - Smooth Concrete Visual Ivory Flooring Tile Field Tile

From emser tile
Emser Tile F84ALPH1313 Alpha - 13" x 13" Square Floor and Wall Tile - Smooth Concrete Visual Please review Build.com return policy for Flooring and Tile products, certain restrictions may apply on general returns. If flooring arrives damaged or is defective, please call for assistance (800-375-3403) Features: Made from ceramic with a smooth concrete visual Medium shade variation gives the tile a slightly varied appearance Manufactured in Mexico Covered under a 1 year warranty Installation: This tile can be installed using thin-set Recommended minimum grout joint of 3/16" Can be used for residential or commercial applications Specifications: Width: 13.06" Length: 13.06" Thickness: 0.31" Field Tile Ivory