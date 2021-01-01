F81 Barrel Connectors High Frequency 3GHz Female to Female FType Adapter Couplers 5 pcs Silver

Ideal for connecting 2 F-Pin cables, and extending the connection of a cable box, TV, satellite receiver, VCR, cable modem, off-air antenna or other digital audio/video component. Each connector comes individually packaged to guard from scratches. Flat port ends on each side of the connector ensures moisture ingress protection and maximum rejection of the hum/static from RF and EM interference. 3GHz connectors are built with nickel-plated brass for lasting performance, while its low-profile size adds a mere 1.02' to your high-frequency cable run. Accommodates most Male F-Type connectors and wall plates for indoor and outdoor settings alike. Achieves high-quality return loss and insertion loss specifications, when compared to conventional F81 connectors.