Schlage F80-STA-AND-RH St. Annes Right Handed Single Cylinder Keyed Entry Storeroom Door Lever Set with Decorative Andover Trim Aged Bronze Leverset

Schlage F80-STA-AND-RH St. Annes Right Handed Single Cylinder Keyed Entry Storeroom Door Lever Set with Decorative Andover Trim Storeroom Function: Schlage storeroom lever sets feature an outside lever that is always locked while the inside knob is always unlocked and free turning. Entry from exterior is only possible via key. Right Handed: Handing is determined by standing on the outside of a room, facing the door, and noting on which side the door hinges are located. This handle is right handed, and so when standing outside of the room and facing the door the hinges will be on your right. Product Features: A Lifetime Mechanical and Finish Warranty gives you the peace of mind that this product will be looking good and functioning smoothly for as long as you own it. (Finish warranty does not include Oil Rubbed Bronze because it is a living finish and it is expected to patina over time) Installation is easy, all you need is a screwdriver and a little time. The set is designed to fit standard prep doors and most installations should take just a matter of minutes. BHMA/ANSI Grade 2 certified which indicates excellent performance across a range of residential applications. This product is built from high-quality materials to give you exceptional security.Specifications:Backset: 2-3/4", 2-3/8", Adjustable 2-3/8" or 2-3/4"Cross Bore: 2-1/8"Edge Bore: 1"Door Thickness: 1-1/2", 1-3/4", 1-3/8", 1-5/8"Handing: RightHandle Design: St. AnnesTrim Design: AndoverProduct Weight: 1.5 lbsLatch Faceplate: Drive-in, Square Corner, Round CornerCylinder: 5 Pin Schlage CProduct Variations:F40-STA-AND: Privacy Lever SetF51-STA-AND: Keyed Entry Lever SetF80-STA-AND-LH: Left Handed Keyed Entry Lever SetF80-STA-AND-RH (This Model): Right Handed Keyed Entry Lever Set Storeroom Aged Bronze