Troy Lighting F7636 Nest 8 Light 32" Wide Taper Candle Chandelier Brooklyn Bronze / Natural Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Troy Lighting F7636 Nest 8 Light 32" Wide Taper Candle Chandelier Features(8) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs required72" of adjustable chain includedUL rated for dry locationsDimensionsFixture Height: 21-3/4"Minimum Height: 25"Maximum Hanging Height: 95-1/2"Width: 31-3/4"Depth: 31-3/4"Product Weight: 17.6 lbsChain Length: 72"Canopy Height: 1-1/8"Canopy Width: 6-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 8Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulbs Included: No Brooklyn Bronze / Natural