From troy lighting
Troy Lighting F7356 Annex 2 Light 5" Wide Linear Chandelier Anodized Aluminum Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Advertisement
Troy Lighting F7356 Annex 2 Light 5" Wide Linear Chandelier Features(2) 75 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs requiredUL rated for damp locationsDimensionsFixture Height: 5"Minimum Height: 12-1/2"Maximum Hanging Height: 54-1/2"Width: 5"Depth: 5"Product Weight: 5.4 lbsShade Height: 11-3/8"Shade Width: 5"Canopy Height: 7/8"Canopy Width: 6"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 2Max Watts Per Bulb: 75 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulbs Included: No Anodized Aluminum