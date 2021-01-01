From troy lighting
Troy Lighting F7118 Pilsen 8 Light 40" Wide Pillar Candle Chandelier Carbide Black with Satin Nickel Accents Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Advertisement
Troy Lighting F7118 Pilsen 8 Light 40" Wide Pillar Candle Chandelier Every bulb gets its own alcove, obscured light peeking through perforated shades, in this elegantly streamlined and internally contrasted fixture.FeaturesConstructed from hand-worked ironComes with plated brass steel shadesSloped ceiling compatible(8) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsIncludes (1) 6" and (2) 12" and (1) 18" downrodsUL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 15-1/4"Minimum Height: 17-1/4"Maximum Hanging Height: 53-1/4"Width: 40"Depth: 40"Product Weight: 5.5 lbsShade Height: 7-1/2"Shade Width: 3-1/2"Canopy Width: 5-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 8Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulbs Included: No Carbide Black with Satin Nickel Accents