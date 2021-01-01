F70 Full HD 1080P Dash Cam with Wide Dynamic Range

2.1MP full HD 1080P Camera with 140-degree viewing angle and wide dynamic range for high-quality, true color video Integrated thermal sensor and super capacitor technology provides added safety during extreme temperatures Anti-file corruption technology and format free technology eliminates the need for periodic manual formatting of the Micro SD card and ensures the integrity of the data stored Includes TWA-SGM external GPS antenna for speed and Red light Camera alerts, and embeds data (speed, time and location) to video recordings Optional accessories: TWA-SH Hardwiring Cable for parking surveillance mode (impact and motion detection, and all-new energy-saving mode) with advanced battery protection features Device works in USA/CA only and that warranty covers USA/CA purchases only