F70 Dash Cam Bundle with Hardwiring Cable GPS No Cigarette Power Cable

2.1MP full HD 1080P Camera with 140-degree viewing angle and wide dynamic range for high-quality, true color video Integrated thermal sensor and super capacitor technology provides added safety during extreme temperatures Anti-file corruption technology and format free technology eliminates the need for periodic manual formatting of the Micro SD card and ensures the integrity of the data stored All new energy saving mode -the dash cam goes to sleep during parking mode to conserve car battery life and wakes up when an impact is detected to save the footage instantaneously Includes TWA-SH Hardwiring Cable for parking surveillance with advanced battery protection Features, and TWA-SGM external GPS antenna for speed and Red light Camera alerts, and GPS data Device works in USA/CA only and that warranty covers USA/CA purchases only