Troy Lighting F6772 Wabi Sabi Single Light 18" Wide Pendant Black Indoor Lighting Pendants

Troy Lighting F6772 Wabi Sabi Single Light 18" Wide Pendant Named after a Japanese way of thinking that finds beauty in the imperfect, Wabi Sabi evinces ample opportunity for such an aesthetic appraisal with its organic shape. Its iron mesh slip ships flat; upon receiving it, you decide how to hang it and form it into a shape uniquely yours.FeaturesConstructed of hand-worked iron and iron meshIncludes a iron mesh shadeSloped ceiling compatible(1) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredAdjustable 120" cord includedRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbFixture is not capable of being dimmedUL rated for dry locationsCovered under Troy Lighting's 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 24"Minimum Height: 30"Maximum Hanging Height: 138"Width: 18"Depth: 18"Cord Length: 120"Canopy Width: 5"Canopy Depth: 5"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 60 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: No Black