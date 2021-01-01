From troy lighting
Troy Lighting F6734 Breuer Single Light 32" Wide Pendant Bronze Indoor Lighting Pendants
Troy Lighting F6734 Breuer Single Light 32" Wide Pendant Breuer’s half-obscured sphere diffuser illuminates from within a robust ring of hand-harvested malacca. This green material, woven skillfully, makes for a great textural layer to add to your space, the fixture’s shape adding sizable dimension and contrast.FeaturesConstructed of hand-worked iron and malaccaIncludes a frosted glass shade(1) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredIncludes (1) 6", (2) 12", and (1) 18" downrodsFixture is not capable of being dimmedUL rated for dry locationsCovered under Troy Lighting's 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 11-1/4"Minimum Height: 18-3/4"Maximum Hanging Height: 60-3/4"Width: 32"Depth: 32"Canopy Width: 7"Canopy Depth: 7"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 60 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: No Bronze