Troy Lighting F6527 Dana Point 3 Light 7-3/4" Wide Outdoor Taper Candle Mini Pendant with Clear Glass Square Shade Textured Black / Brushed Stainless
Troy Lighting F6527 Dana Point 3 Light 7-3/4" Wide Outdoor Taper Candle Mini Pendant with Clear Glass Square Shade FeaturesConstructed from stainless steelComes with clear glass square shadeRequires (3) 60 watt max candelabra (E12) bulbsThis product is designed for use outdoorsUL rated for wet locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 22-1/2"Width: 7-3/4"Depth: 7-3/4"Chain Length: 72"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 3Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 180 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Textured Black / Brushed Stainless Steel