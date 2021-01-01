Schlage F62-PLY-ACC-RH Plymouth Right Hand Double Cylinder Handleset with Accent Interior Lever from the F-Series Polished Brass Handleset Keyed Entry

Schlage F62-PLY-ACC-RH Plymouth Right Hand Double Cylinder Handleset with Accent Interior Lever from the F-Series Plymouth Right Hand Double Cylinder Handleset with Accent Interior Lever from the F-SeriesThe timeless design of the Plymouth works with any style in any room of your home.Handleset FeaturesReplaces virtually any existing lockEasy installation: One-person project; no extra hands neededANSI Grade 2 with maximum security featuresLifetime finish and mechanical guaranteeDesigns and finishes to match any home's architectural styleDeadbolt Features:Utilizes the new B-Series deadbolt with increased security and easier installation!1/2" of bolt left in housing when bolt is thrown for added kick-in resistance.Integrated anti-pick shield with Snap & Stay™ self adjusting tension provides added security and simplifies installation1" Edge bore door preparation required for larger bolt housingZinc bolt has hardened steel pin inside that spins in response to sawing attacks which prevents cutting or sawingBolt diameter is 10% larger than typical bolts for maximum kick-in resistanceAdjustable backset with the industry's only helical design that locks into place with no adjusting during installationWorks for both 2-3/8" and 2-3/4" backsets.ADA compliant thumb turnFaceplates (Part 12-326): Supplied with 1/4" Round Corner, Square Corner and Drive-In FaceplatesStrike Plates (Part 10-269): Supplied with a Round Corner Deadbolt Strike (10-116), Square Corner Full Lip Strike Plate (10-026) and Round Corner Full Lip Strike Plate (10-027) with Dimensions of 2-1/4" x 1-5/8"Note: New interior packs will not work with old exterior packs. New exterior handlesets will not work with old interior packs.Model Conversions:Old F358 - New F58Old F359 - New F59Old F362 - New F62Old F392 - New F92Old F394 - New F94 Double Cylinder Polished Brass