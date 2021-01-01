Schlage F62-CEN-LAT Century Double Cylinder Handleset with Latitude Interior Lever from the F-Series Polished Chrome Handleset Keyed Entry Double

Schlage F62-CEN-LAT Century Double Cylinder Handleset with Latitude Interior Lever from the F-Series Double Cylinder Function: Schlage double cylinder handlesets require a key to unlock the mechanism on both the interior and exterior sides of the door. Double cylinder locks can pose a safety hazard in times of emergency due to requiring a key to unlock from the inside; please check local codes before installing.The clean lines of the contemporary Latitude lever help you make a bold impression, featuring the security and quality you expect from Schlage in new sleek contemporary styles that are ideal for residential and multifamily properties. The contemporary design of the Century handleset and interior provides a modern look and feel.Features:BHMA Grade 1, The Highest Residential Security Rating AvailableConstructed from High Quality Materials with both Security and Durability in MindFeatures a Reversible, Symmetrical Design for Right or Left Handed DoorsSpecifications:Backset: Adjustable to 2-3/8" or 2-3/4"Cross Bore: 2-1/8"Edge Bore: 1"Door Thickness: 1-5/8" to 2"Handing: ReversibleLever Length: 4-1/2"Projection: 2-1/4"Product Weight: 3 LbsCylinder: 6 Pin Schlage C Double Cylinder Polished Chrome