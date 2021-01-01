From troy lighting
Troy Lighting F6021 Tsuki Single Light 10" Wide Mini Pendant Kokoro Bronze Indoor Lighting Pendants
Troy Lighting F6021 Tsuki Single Light 10" Wide Mini Pendant FeaturesMade from hand-worked ironCircular wire pattern shadeRequires (1) 60 watt Medium (E26) bulbIncludes (1) 6", (2) 12" and (1) 18" downrodsCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsDesigned for use with vintage Edison bulbsUL rated for dry locationsCovered under 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 10-3/4"Width: 10"Depth: 10"Canopy Height: 3/4"Canopy Width: 6"Downrod Length: 6", 12", 18"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 60 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Kokoro Bronze