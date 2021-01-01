F6 Plus 55inch Touch IPS Screen 1920X1080 4K HDMI Camera Monitor 3D Lut Camera Video Field Monitor with 84V inOut

Best Quality Guranteed. 5.5inch IPS Touch Panel Perfect size for gimbal and handheld stablizers. 1920*1080P native resolutions. Touch screen, free your hand with several finger touch easily access to the menu and quick path to useful function such as histogram, peaking, false color etc The monitor will load 3D Lut files via the SD card slot. You can easily load, edit, and display your files. 8V DC OutputReal-time to power your dslr cameras (For Sony, Nikon, Fuji, Canon Cameras). 8V DC power output via a DC Coupler (not include) will continue powering your dslr cameras for long time shooting and time lapse photograph Support 4K HDMI Signals: 4096X2160P 24Hz 4K UHD 3840X2160P (30/29.97/25/24/23.98Hz) Live views your image or vide on the A6 Plus with HDMI Cords. HDMI loop output offer the secondary HDMI Monitor connections Flexible Dual-purpose Battery Plate Compatibility with Sony F970 and Canon LP-E6 of lithium