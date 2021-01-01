Emser Tile F58COST1323 Costa - 13" x 23" Rectangle Floor and Wall Tile - Matte Concrete Visual Gray Flooring Tile Field Tile

From emser tile
Emser Tile F58COST1323 Costa - 13" x 23" Rectangle Floor and Wall Tile - Matte Concrete Visual Please review Build.com return policy for Flooring and Tile products, certain restrictions may apply on general returns. If flooring arrives damaged or is defective, please call for assistance (800-375-3403) Features: Made from ceramic with a matte concrete visual Medium shade variation gives the tile a slightly varied appearance Manufactured in Brazil Covered under a 1 year limited warranty Installation: Designed for multiple applications, including floors and walls This tile can be installed using thin-set Specifications: Width: 12.68" Length: 22.56" Thickness: 0.25" Square foot per carton: 21.85 sq. ft. Field Tile Gray