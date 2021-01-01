From troy lighting
Troy Lighting F5523 Origami Single Light 12" Wide 3000K LED Pendant with Frosted Glass Shade Bronze / Gold Leaf Indoor Lighting Pendants
Troy Lighting F5523 Origami Single Light 12" Wide 3000K LED Pendant with Frosted Glass Shade Origami turns the precise and intricate practice of the ancient art of folding paper into a three-dimensional, modern masterpiece lighting collection. At first glance the hand-worked iron exterior has a depth and perspective that is unexpected in a metal piece. It is the variation in geometric shape, angles, and actual thickness of the metal that contribute to the dynamic dimension, playing with perspective and offering a fresh and unique view from any angle.Features:Includes white frosted glass globe shadeIncludes (1) 3 watt G9 LED bulbCrafted from hand worked iron and glassIncludes (1) 6", (2) 12", and (1) 18" downrodsIncluded hang-straight canopy is sloped ceiling compatibleDimmable with 120V standard incandescent dimmer1 year manufacturer warrantyUL listed for dry locationsDimensions:Height: 24"Width: 11.5"Depth: 6"Canopy Width: 6"Canopy Height: 0.75"Downrod Length: 6", 12", 18"Electrical Specifications:Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesBulb Base: G9Bulb Type: LEDWattage: 3wWatts Per Bulb: 3wVoltage: 120vColor Rendering Index (CRI): 80Color Temperature: 3000KLumens: 280Includes (1) 3 watt G9 LED bulb:Origami Bronze / Gold Leaf