Troy Lighting F5256 Silhouette 1 Light 25.5" Wide Hand Worked Pendant with Opal Shade Silver Leaf Indoor Lighting Pendants
Troy Lighting F5256 Silhouette 1 Light 25.5" Wide Hand Worked Pendant with Opal Shade Features:Made of hand worked ironIncludes opal shadeTransitional style fixture1 year manufacturer warrantyIncludes 120" of cordUL rated for dry locationsDimensions:Height: 19.75"Width: 25.5"Canopy Width: 9.5"Canopy Depth: 1"Cord Length: 120"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs: 1Watts Per Bulb: 100Wattage: 100Voltage: 120v Silver Leaf