SCHLAGE F51A SIE 626 AND Siena Knob with Andover Trim Keyed Entry Lock, Satin Chrome

Advertisement
Elevate the style of your entire home with keyed entry locks that coordinate with Schlage interior hardware Finish coordinates easily with other home accents like Lighting and Plumbing Fixtures Use a key from the outside or manually rotate the interior turn button to lock and unlock Keyed entry function unlocks when door is opened from the inside, allowing you to leave quickly, conveniently and re-enter easily Metal construction adds strength, security and durability Resistant to pick attacks ANSI/BHMA Grade 2 Certified, Weight: 1.55 Pounds, Manufacturer: Schlage