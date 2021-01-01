Schlage F51A-PLY-IND Custom Plymouth Passage or Privacy Door Lever Set with Indy Trim Aged Bronze Knobset Keyed Entry Single Cylinder

Schlage F51A-PLY-IND Custom Plymouth Passage or Privacy Door Lever Set with Indy Trim Single Cylinder Keyed Entry: Single cylinder keyed entry door hardware is locked and unlocked from the exterior using a key and can be locked and unlocked from the interior using the locking mechanism. Perfect for securing entrances, side doors, and anywhere else that needs a bit more security.Features:BHMA security ratedConstructed of high quality materials for lasting durabilityInstalls easily with all necessary mounting hardware includedCovered by Schlage's limited lifetime manufacturer warrantySpecifications:Backset: Adjustable 2-3/8" or 2-3/4"Cross Bore: 2-1/8"Edge Bore: 1"Door Thickness: 1-3/8" - 1-3/4"Handing: Reversible Left or RightHandle Height: 2-1/8"Handle Width: 2-1/8"Handle Projection: 2-5/8"Trim Height: 3"Trim Width: 3"Latch Faceplate: Round CornerCylinder: 5 Pin C Keyway Single Cylinder Aged Bronze