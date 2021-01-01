Emser Tile F50FLEX0416M Flex - 4" x 16" Rectangle Wall - Matte Visual - Sold by Carton (11.02 SF/Carton) Fawn Flooring Tile Field Tile

Emser Tile F50FLEX0416M Flex - 4" x 16" Rectangle Wall - Matte Visual - Sold by Carton (11.02 SF/Carton) Please review Build.com return policy for Flooring and Tile Products, certain restrictions may apply on general returns. If flooring arrives damaged or is defective, please call for assistance (800-375-3403)Features:23 pieces per case and each case weighs 28.29 lbs.Matte finish with a low (V1) shade rating - little to no shade variation in toneOne year warrantyMade from ceramicHas a 4 rating on the Mohs hardness scaleInstallation:May be installed in the following areas: countertop, fireplace surround, kitchen walls, or bathroom wallsMinimum recommended grout joint of 1/16" Field Tile Fawn