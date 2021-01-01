Emser Tile F50COUN1224 Council - 11-13/16" x 23-5/8" Rectangle Floor and Wall Tile - Matte Visual - Sold by Carton (13.57 SF/Carton) Silver Flooring

Emser Tile F50COUN1224 Council - 11-13/16" x 23-5/8" Rectangle Floor and Wall Tile - Matte Visual - Sold by Carton (13.57 SF/Carton) Please review Build.com return policy for Flooring and Tile Products, certain restrictions may apply on general returns. If flooring arrives damaged or is defective, please call for assistance (800-375-3403)Features:Made from porcelainDesigned with a matte finishA V1 shade rating brings a little to no shade variation in toneP.E.I. IV rating means the tile has high resistance to abrasion and is suitable for heavy-duty residential and commercial floor installationsOne year warrantyMade with the look of tileA rating of 7 on the mohs hardness scaleInstallation:May be installed in the following areas: Countertop; Fireplace Surround; Entryway; Kitchen; Bathroom; Laundry room; Shower; Pool; Pool DeckInstalls with the use of groutIt's recommended to have a minimum grout joint of 1/8"Not suitable for outdoor use Field Tile Silver