Fulgor Milano F4GK301 30 Inch Wide Gas Cooktop with Electric Re-Ignition from the 400 Series Stainless Steel Cooking Appliances Cooktops Gas Cooktops

Fulgor Milano F4GK301 30 Inch Wide Gas Cooktop with Electric Re-Ignition from the 400 Series Features: Utilizes modern cooking technology and features a stunning Italian design Grates stand separately, making them easy to handle and remove for cleaning Electric flame ignition and re-ignition ensures a safe and reliable cooking experience and includes a flame-out sensor Heavy duty cast iron grates retain heat for more consistent cooking and greater durability 5 gas burners with a dual-flame burner that stands away from the rest of the burners, allowing plenty of space for cooking with a wok or other large pots Beautiful 304 stainless steel construction Specifications: Back Left Burner BTU: 12000 Back Right Burner BTU: 9000 Front Left Burner BTU: 4000 Front Right Burner BTU: 6300 Middle Burner BTU: 18,000 Number of Burners: 5 Depth: 20-1/16" Height: 5-1/4" Width: 30" Cutout Depth: 19-3/8" Cutout Width: 29-1/8" Product Weight: 45 lbs Product Variations: F4GK241: 24 Inch Wide Gas Cooktop F4GK301 (This Model): 30 Inch Wide Gas Cooktop F4GK361: 36 Inch Wide Gas Cooktop F4GK421: 42 Inch Wide Gas Cooktop Gas Cooktops Stainless Steel