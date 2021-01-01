From schlage
Schlage F40-LAT-COL Latitude Privacy Door Lever Set with Collins Trim Satin Nickel Leverset Privacy
Schlage F40-LAT-COL Latitude Privacy Door Lever Set with Collins Trim Privacy: Privacy door hardware features a locking mechanism on the interior for use on bedroom and bathroom doors where locking is needed. The exterior side features a small pin hole to unlock the door hardware from the outside.Features:BHMA grade 2 securityCrafted from high quality materials for strength and durabilityInstalls easily with all necessary mounting hardware includedCovered by a limited lifetime warrantyADA compliant leverSpecifications:Backset: Adjustable 2-3/8" or 2-3/4"Cross Bore: 2-1/8"Edge Bore: 1"Door Thickness: 1-3/8" - 1-3/4"Handing: Reversible Left or RightHandle Length: 4-1/2"Handle Projection: 2-1/4"Trim Width: 2-3/4"Trim Height: 2-3/4"Product Weight: 1.55lbLatch Faceplate: Round Corner Satin Nickel