From schlage
Schlage F40 Lat/Cen Latitude- Century Matte Black Universal Privacy Door Handle | F40 LAT 622 CEN
Advertisement
Use with 1-3/8 -in to 1-3/4-in door. Works with right and left swing doors. Guaranteed to fit on existing, standard pre-drilled doors. Lever design pairs well with the modern, clean lines of contemporary and urban design. For more than 95 years, Schlage has offered durable door hardware in a range of unique style combinations to express any personality. Push-button locking provides additional privacy. Lock and finish backed by limited lifetime warranty. Easy installation with Phillips screwdriver. Schlage F40 Lat/Cen Latitude- Century Matte Black Universal Privacy Door Handle | F40 LAT 622 CEN